TIP A COP FOR SPECIAL OLYMPICS THURSDAY AT TEXAS ROADHOUSE

SPECIAL OLYMPICS IOWA IS PARTNERING WITH TEXAS ROADHOUSE IN SIOUX CITY THIS THURSDAY, APRIL 4TH FOR THEIR ANNUAL TIP-A-COP FUNDRAISER.

LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AND SPECIAL OLYMPICS IOWA ATHLETES AND STAFF WILL BE RAISING AWARENESS OF AND COLLECTING DONATIONS FOR SPECIAL OLYMPICS IOWA PROGRAMS.

ALL 11 TEXAS ROADHOUSE LOCATIONS IN IOWA WILL TAKE PART.

WHILE DINING, YOU CAN LEAVE A DONATION IN THE ENVELOPE AT YOUR TABLE, THROUGH VENMO, OR ONLINE AND 100% OF THE PROCEEDS WILL GO TO SPECIAL OLYMPICS IOWA.

THE EVENT AT THE LOCAL TEXAS ROADHOUSE RUNS FROM 4:00-8:00PM THURSDAY FOR DINNER.