BEGINNING THURSDAY, PART OF A SIOUX CITY STREET IN MORNINGSIDE WILL BE CLOSED FOR RECONSTRUCTION UNTIL THIS FALL.

THE CITY ENGINEERING DIVISION SAYS SOUTH CECELIA STREET WILL BE CLOSED BETWEEN DODGE AVENUE AND MORNINGSIDE AVENUE TO ALLOW FOR A COMPLETE STREET RECONSTRUCTION.

A MARKED DETOUR WILL REROUTE ALL TRAFFIC TO RUSTIN STREET, JAY AVENUE, AND INDIANA AVENUE.

THE CLOSURE WILL BEGIN THE MORNING OF APRIL 4TH WITH A PROJECT COMPLETION DATE EXPECTED BY SOMETIME IN OCTOBER.