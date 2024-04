ONLY GOP CANDIDATES FILE FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY OFFICES IN JUNE 4TH PRIMARY

PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATES ARE NOW SET IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY, AS THE FILING DEADLINE HAS PASSED.

NO DEMOCRATS HAVE FILED FOR THE JUNE 4TH COUNTY PRIMARY ELECTIONS IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

THERE ARE TWO SEATS ON THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS UP FOR ELECTION.

IN DISTRICT 2, INCUMBENT MIKE VAN OTTERLOO OF LE MARS HAS FILED FOR RE-ELECTION AND IN DISTRICT 5, DOUGLAS MANLEY OF AKRON FILED FOR ELECTION.

INCUMBENT GARY HORTON OF AKRON IS NOT SEEKING RE-ELECTION.

COUNTY AUDITOR STACEY FELDMAN OF LE MARS, AND COUNTY SHERIFF JEFF TEBRINK OF WESTFIELD HAVE FILED FOR ANOTHER TERM IN OFFICE.

ALL OF THE CANDIDATES FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY OFFICES ARE REPUBLICANS.