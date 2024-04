KIM TAYLOR RECEIVES SPLIT SENTENCE OF 8 MONTHS ON FEDERAL VOTER FRAUD CHARGES

KIM TAYLOR WILL SERVE FOUR MONTHS IN FEDERAL PRISON AND FOUR ADDITIONAL MONTHS ON HOME CONFINEMENT.

THAT WAS PART OF A SPILT SENTENCE HANDED DOWN BY JUDGE LEONARD STRAND IN FEDERAL COURT IN SIOUX CITY MONDAY AFTERNOON.

TAYLOR, THE WIFE OF WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR, WAS CONVICTED ON 52 COUNTS OF VOTER FRAUD CHARGES LAST NOVEMBER BY A FEDERAL JURY, INCLUDING 26 COUNTS OF PROVIDING FALSE INFORMATION IN REGISTERING AND VOTING, 23 COUNTS OF FRAUDULENT VOTING AND 3 COUNTS OF FRAUDULENT REGISTRATION.

PROSECUTORS PROVED TO THE JURY THAT KIM TAYLOR, WHO WAS BORN IN VIETNAM, MANIPULATED LOCAL VIETNAMESE PARENTS INTO VOTING ON BEHALF OF FAMILY MEMBERS OR OTHERWISE VOTING ILLEGALLY DURING ELECTIONS IN 2020 WHEN JEREMY TAYLOR RAN FOR CONGRESS AND LATER FOR WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR.

JUDGE STRAND SENTENCED KIM TAYLOR TO SERVE THE FOUR MONTH SPLIT SENTENCE CONCURRENTLY ON ALL 52 COUNTS.

HE ORDERED HER TO PAY A $100-DOLLAR SPECIAL ASSESSMENT ON EACH COUNT FOR A TOTAL OF $5200 DOLLARS BUT DID NOT ASSESS ANY OTHER FINE.

TAYLOR MUST ALSO SERVE TWO YEARS OF SUPERVISED RELEASE.

SHE WILL VOLUNTARILY SURRENDER TO U.S. MARSHALLS AND LIKELY SERVE HER FOUR MONTHS IN PRISON IN WASECA, MINNESOTA.

HER HUSBAND JEREMY TAYLOR ANNOUNCED LAST MONTH THAT HE WOULD NOT SEEK REELECTION TO THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS.