EMERALD ASH BORER CONFIRMED IN 98TH IOWA COUNTY

EMMET COUNTY IS NOW THE ONLY REMAINING COUNTY IN IOWA WITHOUT A DETECTION. OF THE TREE KILLING EMERALD ASH BORER.

THAT’S AFTER THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE CONFIRMED THE PRESENCE OF THE EMERALD ASH BORER IN PALO ALTO COUNTY FOR THE FIRST TIME.

INSECT SAMPLES WERE COLLECTED IN MARCH FROM AN ASH TREE IN BASSWOOD RECREATION AREA OUTSIDE OF EMMETSBURG.

E-A-B WAS UNKNOWN TO NORTH AMERICA UNTIL ITS DISCOVERY IN SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN IN 2002.

THE INVASIVE, ASH TREE-KILLING INSECT FROM ASIA HAS NOW BEEN FOUND IN 36 STATES INCLUDING IOWA STARTING IN 2010..