PUBLIC MUSEUM TO HOST AUTHOR OF “THE COST OF FREE LAND”

AUTHOR AND JOURNALIST REBECCA CLARREN WILL DISCUSS HER BOOK, “THE COST OF FREE LAND” AT THE DOWNTOWN PUBLIC MUSEUM TUESDAY EVENING.

MUSEUM EDUCATION DIRECTOR THERESA WEAVER SAYS IT’S PART OF A PROGRAM CALLED “JEWS, LAKOTA, AND AN AMERICAN INHERITANCE”:

CLARREN IS THE WINNER OF THE 2021 WHITING NONFICTION GRANT FOR HER WORK ON THE COST OF FREE LAND.

SHE HAS WON THE HILLMAN PRIZE FOR HER JOURNALISM, AN ALICIA PATTERSON FOUNDATION FELLOWSHIP, AND TEN GRANTS FROM THE FUND FOR INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM;

WEAVER SAYS THERE IS ALSO A LOCAL CONNECTION WITH CLARREN:

KAREN MACKEY, SIOUX CITY HUMAN RIGHTS DIRECTOR, WILL SHARE HER INSIGHTS AS PART OF THE DISCUSSION.

THE EVENT TAKES PLACE TUESDAY, AT 6:30 P.M. AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

