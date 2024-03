NEB STATE PATROL UNVEILS NEW MOBILE VEHICLE

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS UNVEILED A NEW VEHICLE THAT WILL BE UTILIZED IN SEVERAL WAYS. THE VEHICLE WAS DONATED BY THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY’S OFFICE OF RADIOLOGICAL SECURITY.

CAPTAIN MARTY DENTON OF THE PATROL CALLS IT A “PORTABLE BUILDING”:

COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC, THE HEAD OF THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL, SAYS EVERYTHING ELECTRONIC THAT IS NEEDED IS HOUSED INSIDE FOR USE IN THE MOBILE UNIT:

BOLDUC SAYS THE MOBILE OUTREACH UNIT WILL BE USED IN A VARIETY OF WAYS:

HE SAYS OTHER USES INCLUDE TRAINING RELATED TO RADIOLOGICAL INCIDENTS AND TO SERVE AS A MOBILE COMMAND POST:

THE NEW MOBILE COMMAND POST WILL BE STATIONED IN NORTH PLATTE.

THE VEHICLE IS ONE OF TWO DONATED TO THE PATROL BY THE OFFICE OF RADIOLOGICAL SECURITY.

THE OTHER, A MOBILE RESPONSE TRAILER, WILL BE BASED IN LINCOLN.