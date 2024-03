IOWA A.G.SUES BIDEN AGAIN OVER STUDENT DEBT CANCELLATION

IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD HAS ANNOUNCED IOWA IS PART OF A 10-STATE LAWSUIT CHALLENGING PRESIDENT BIDEN’S SECOND ATTEMPT AT UNCONSTITUTIONAL STUDENT DEBT CANCELLATION.

ATTORNEY GENERAL BIRD TOOK BIDEN TO COURT AS PART OF A 2022 LAWSUIT CHALLENGING HIS EARLIER STUDENT DEBT PLAN.

THE LAWSUIT ACCUSED THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION OF ILLEGALLY CANCELING $430 BILLION IN STUDENT LOANS AND PUTTING AMERICAN TAXPAYERS ON THE HOOK TO PAY FOR IT.

THE U.S. SUPREME COURT AGREED AND RULED THAT THE PLAN VIOLATED FEDERAL LAW.

THIS NEW LAWSUIT CHALLENGES BIDEN’S SECOND ATTEMPT TO FORCE HIS STUDENT DEBT SCHEME ON THE AMERICAN PEOPLE FOR MORE THAN $160 BILLION.

BIRD SAYS “THIS IS NOTHING MORE THAN A DESPERATE ATTEMPT TO BUY VOTES IN THE NOVEMBER ELECTION”.

THE LAWSUIT MAKES THE CASE THAT BIDEN DOES NOT HAVE THE AUTHORITY TO OVERHAUL STUDENT DEBT REPAYMENT PLANS AND PUT AMERICAN TAXPAYERS ON THE HOOK FOR MORE THAN $160 BILLION.

IOWA JOINED THE KANSAS-LED LAWSUIT ALONG WITH ALABAMA, ALASKA, IDAHO, LOUISIANA, MONTANA, NEBRASKA, SOUTH CAROLINA, TEXAS, AND UTAH.