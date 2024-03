FBI SEEKS INVESTMENT FRAUD SUSPECT

THE FBI’S OMAHA FIELD OFFICE IS ASKING FOR THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING 51-YEAR-OLD WILLIAM JACK BERG OF WAUKEE, IOWA.

BERG IS WANTED FOR ALLEGEDLY DEFRAUDING MORE THAN A DOZEN CLIENT INVESTORS IN A SCHEME THAT RESULTED IN THE LOSS OF OVER ONE AND A HALF MILLION DOLLARS.

IT’S ALLEGED THAT THE VICTIMS PROVIDED BERG, A FINANCIAL ADVISOR IN WAUKEE AND URBANDALE, IOWA, WITH FUNDS FOR INVESTMENT.

RATHER THAN INVESTING, BERG ALLEGEDLY USED THE FUNDS FOR HIS PERSONAL BENEFIT.

A FEDERAL ARREST WARRANT WAS ISSUED FOR BERG IN U.S.DISTRICT COURT ON MARCH 19TH.

HE IS CHARGED WITH WIRE FRAUD AND MONEY LAUNDERING.

BERG MOST RECENTLY LIVED IN THE WAUKEE AND ADEL AREAS AND IS SUSPECTED TO HAVE BEEN IN THE DES MOINES AREA AS RECENTLY AS MARCH 25TH.

HE IS A 5’11”, 195-POUND WHITE MALE WITH BROWN HAIR AND BLUE EYES.