PAINT IOWA BEAUTIFUL PROGRAM SPRUCES UP COMMUNITIES

SEVERAL LOCAL COMMUNITES ARE BEING REWARDED IN THE PAINT IOWA BEAUTIFUL PROGRAM.

IT’S THROUGH A PARTNERSHIP WITH DIAMOND VOGEL PAINT OF ORANGE CITY WHERE GROUPS CAN RECEIVE PAINT FOR COMMUNITY ENHANCEMENT PROJECTS AND PARKS.

THOUSANDS OF GALLONS OF PAINT HAVE BEEN DONATED TO COMMUNITY GROUPS THROUGH THE PAINT IOWA BEAUTIFUL PROGRAM.

RECIPIENTS OF THE PROGRAM’S GRANTS FOR 2024 INCLUDE THE FLUX DANCE COMPANY OF SIOUX CITY FOR THEIR OUTDOOR STAGE COVERING CANOPY, BACKDROP AND BEAMS; THE ONAWA KIWANIS FOUNDATION FOR A C-N-W CABOOSE, THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY FAIR FOR THE CENTURY HALL EXTERIOR, PIONEER VILLAGE AND OTHER BUILDINGS, THE MOVILLE COMMUNITY CENTER AND THE MAPLETON ROTARY CLUB FOR 31 FIRE HYDRANTS

DIAMOND VOGEL HAS AWARDED 12,750 GALLONS OF PAINT FOR OVER 1,400 COMMUNITY PROJECTS IN IOWA.