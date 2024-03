NAIG SAYS IOWA IS MONITORING SOUTHERN DAIRY CATTLE BIRD FLU REPORTS

IOWA SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE MIKE NAIG IS CONCERNED ABOUT THE ANNOUNCEMENT BY THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE REGARDING THE DETECTION OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA IN DAIRY CATTLE IN TEXAS AND KANSAS.

NAIG SAYS HIS TEAM IS ACTIVELY MONITORING THIS EVOLVING SITUATION .

THEY ARE COMMUNICATING WITH USDA, OTHER STATES AND INDUSTRY STAKEHOLDERS TO LEARN MORE AND PROTECT IOWA’S LIVESTOCK FARMERS FROM FOREIGN ANIMAL DISEASE.

NAIG IS STRONGLY ENCOURAGING INDUSTRY PARTNERS, FARMERS AND VETERINARIANS TO REPORT CATTLE ILLNESSES QUICKLY TO THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND LAND STEWARDSHIP.TO MONITOR ANY POTENTIAL CASES.

THE USDA CURRENTLY BELIEVES THAT THERE IS NO CONCERN ABOUT THE SAFETY OF THE COMMERCIAL MILK SUPPLY OR THAT THIS CIRCUMSTANCE POSES A RISK TO CONSUMER HEALTH.

DAIRIES ARE REQUIRED TO SEND ONLY MILK FROM HEALTHY ANIMALS INTO PROCESSING FOR HUMAN CONSUMPTION.

PASTEURIZATION IS REQUIRED FOR ANY MILK ENTERING INTERSTATE COMMERCE.