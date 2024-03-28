MRHD AWARDS COMMUNITY EVENTS GRANTS

MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT HAS AWARDED THEIR 2024 COMMUNITY EVENT GRANTS TO 18 LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS DURING A CEREMONY AT THE LEWIS & CLARK INTERPRETIVE CENTER.

MRHD AWARDED $50,000 TO SUPPORT A WIDE VARIETY OF COMMUNITY EVENTS THROUGHOUT WOODBURY COUNTY.

IT’S THE FIRST TIME MRHD OFFERED A GRANT CYCLE EXCLUSIVELY FOR COMMUNITY EVENTS, WHICH PROVIDED LOCAL GOVERNMENTS AND TAX-EXEMPT ORGANIZATIONS AN OPPORTUNITY TO RECEIVE UP TO $10,000 IN FUNDING FOR NEW OR EXISTING EVENTS IN WOODBURY COUNTY THAT ARE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC WITH FREE OR LOW-COST ADMISSION.

Recipients of the MRHD 2024 Community Event Grant

Sioux City Tabletop Gamers Spring & Fall Game Conventions $3,500

Saturday in the Park $5,000

City of Moville / Moville Days $2,000

Siouxland African Association Embrace Our Heritage (EOH) $3,000

Great Plains Action Society The 3rd Annual Red Sky Nation Missing & Murdered Indigenous Relatives Pow Wow $3,000

Anthon Community Development Corporation Anthon Kids Day $2,500

City of Sioux City Siouxland Trail Festival $2,000

River-Cade Bluegrass Festival $4,000

Golphstok, Inc. Music and Arts Festival $2,500

Vangarde Arts / Arts Alley Art Festival $3,000

Siouxland Chamber Foundation Downtown LIVE Outdoor Concert Series $3,500

Old 20 Community Development Corporation Cushing Ice Cream Social $2,000

Sioux City Museum & Historical Association Día de los Muertos/Day of the Dead at the Museum $1,500

Siouxland District Health Department Community Health Fair $2,500

Danbury Community Club Danbury Corn Days $2,500

Art Center Association of Sioux City Free Family Art Day $3,000

Crittenton Center Siouxland Digs Kids 2024 $2,500

City of Lawton Street Dance $2,000