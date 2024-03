IOWA RECEIVES $28 MILLION IN USDA PROJECT FUNDING

SOME NORTHWEST IOWA PROJECTS ARE RECEIVING GRANTS AND LOANS FROM THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE.

USDA RURAL DEVELOPMENT STATE DIRECTOR THERESA GREENFIELD SAYS THE AGENCY IS INVESTING OVER $28-MILLION DOLLARS IN 11 PROJECTS ACROSS THE STATE.

THAT INCLUDES ALTA MUNICIPAL UTILITIES RECEIVING A $10,405,000 LOAN AND A $2,995,000 GRANT TO PROVIDE CLEAN DRINKING WATER TO THE CITY BY CONSTRUCTING A REVERSE OSMOSIS TREATMENT FACILITY.

ALTA WILL ALSO REPLACE ASBESTOS CEMENT PIPES TO BRING THEIR AGED DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM UP TO MODERN STANDARDS.

NORTH WEST RURAL ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE RECEIVED A MILLION DOLLAR LOAN TO HELP NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE TO BUILD A RESIDENCE HALL ON THE ORANGE CITY CAMPUS.

THE CITY OF LINN GROVE IN BUENA VISTA COUNTY RECEIVED A $994,000 LOAN AND A $1,7-MILLION DOLLAR GRANT TO HELP CONNECT ITS WATER SYSTEM WITH IOWA LAKES REGIONAL WATER’S BULK-TREATED WATER SUPPLY.

THE CITY OF CASTANA IN MONONA COUNTY RECEIVED A $25,000 GRANT TO HELP COMPLETE A WATER FACILITY PLAN.