IOWA GUARD MEMBERS & STATE TROOPERS TO DEPLOY TO TEXAS

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS ANNOUNCED THAT MORE IOWA STATE TROOPERS AND NATIONAL GUARD PERSONNEL WILL SOON BE DEPLOYING TO THE TEXAS SOUTHERN BORDER.

EIGHT TROOPERS AND TWO SERGEANTS FROM THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY WILL DEPLOY EASTER SUNDAY, MARCH 31ST TO TEXAS IN SUPPORT OF OPERATION LONE STAR AND THE TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY.

THEIR DEPLOYMENT WILL LAST 28 DAYS AND CONCLUDE ON APRIL 27TH.

THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD WILL DEPLOY ON TWO MISSIONS TO SUPPORT OPERATION LONE STAR.

THE FIRST DEPLOYMENT WILL BEGIN MONDAY, APRIL 1ST AND CONCLUDE MAY 3RD WITH 110 PERSONNEL SUPPORTING THE TEXAS MILITARY DEPARTMENT’S SECURITY OBJECTIVES.

THE SECOND DEPLOYMENT WILL ALSO BEGIN MONDAY AND CONCLUDE SEPTEMBER 30TH WITH 5 PERSONNEL PROVIDING GROUND VEHICLE MAINTENANCE AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS SUPPORT.

ALL OF THE DEPLOYMENTS ARE VOLUNTARY WITH ALL COSTS COVERED BY FEDERAL FUNDING ALLOCATED TO IOWA FROM THE AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN.