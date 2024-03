ERNST SAYS FAFSA STUDENT COLLEGE AID PROGRAM NEEDS OVERHAUL

U-S SENATOR JONI ERNST SAYS TIME IS RUNNING OUT FOR THE U-S DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION TO FIX THE APPLICATION COLLEGE STUDENTS AND THEIR PARENTS FILL OUT TO FIND OUT HOW MUCH FEDERAL AID THEY MAY QUALIFY FOR.

FAFSA1 OC………..VERY FRUSTRATING TIME.” :14

LAST FRIDAY, THE AGENCY ANNOUNCED ANOTHER ERROR ON THE FREE APPLICATION FOR FEDERAL STUDENT AID OR FAFSA WILL DELAY DECISIONS FOR UP TO 200-THOUSAND STUDENTS.

A FEDERAL LAW PASSED IN LATE 2020 CALLED FOR SIMPLIFYING THE FAFSA FORM. *

FAFSA2 OC……..COMPLETELY BOTCHED.” :14

ERNST CITES BIPARTISAN CALLS TO ADDRESS A NEW CALCULATION OF THE FINANCES OF FARM FAMILIES AND SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS.

SHE SAYS IT DOESN’T TAKE INTO ACCOUNT THOSE WHO ARE PROPERTY RICH, BUT DON’T HAVE THE CASH FLOW TO PAY FOR A CHILD’S COLLEGE EDUCATION.

FAFSA3 OC…….SMALL BUSINESS FAMILIES.” :07

ERNST WAS IN LAMONI MONDAY TO MEET WITH STUDENTS AND ADMINISTRATORS FROM GRACELAND UNIVERSITY AS WELL AS THE THREE STATE UNIVERSITIES AND DES MOINES AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE ABOUT FAFSA ISSUES.