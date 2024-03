3 IOWA TICKETS MISS MEGA MILLIONS BY ONE NUMBER

SOMEONE IN NEW JERSEY HAD THE WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE ONE-POINT-ONE BILLION DOLLAR MEGA MILLIONS DRAWING TUESDAY NIGHT.

IOWA LOTTERY SPOKESPERSON MARY NEUBAUER SAYS THREE IOWA TICKETS WERE ONE NUMBER AWAY FROM GETTING A SHARE OF THAT PRIZE.

THE POWERBALL JACKPOT FOR TONIGHT’S (WEDNESDAY) DRAWING IS ESTIMATED TO BE 865 MILLION FOR THE LONG-TERM ANNUITY PAYOUT, OR 416 MILLION DOLLARS FOR THE LUMP SUM OPTION.

NEUBAUER SAYS THE TWO PAYOUT OPTIONS ARE OFTEN MISUNDERSTOOD.

SHE SAYS THE AMOUNT OF THE JACKPOT DOES NOT IMMEDIATELY INCLUDE THE SUBTRACTION OF TAXES.

NEUBAUER SAYS TAXES ARE TAKEN OUT AFTER YOU DECIDE WHICH PAYOUT OPTION YOU WILL RECEIVE.

SHE SAYS THAT IS WHY THEY ALWAYS ADVISE WINNERS OF BIGGER JACKPOTS TO CONSULT A FINANCIAL ADVISOR.

THE THREE NEAR MISS MEGA MILLIONS TICKETS MATCHED FOUR OF THE FIRST FIVE NUMBERS AND THE MEGA BALL IN TUESDAY’S DRAWING.

ONE OF THOSE TICKETS IS WORTH 10-THOUSAND DOLLARS AND THE OTHER TWO USED THE MULTIPLIER AND ARE WORTH 20-THOUSAND DOLLARS.