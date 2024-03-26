X’s Announce Season Promotions

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The Sioux City Explorers are excited to announce our full slate of Promotions for the 2024 season. The team is gearing up for its 31st season in Siouxland with Opening Night just 46 days away! This season’s promotional calendar is one of the best in team history and includes (3) Fireworks Shows, (7) Premium Giveaway Nights, Numerous Community Nights, (4) Jersey Auctions and tons of excitement every game at Lewis & Clark Park!

Opening Night (May 10th) gets the fun started with Free T-Shirt Friday as Delvin Zinn T-Shirt Jerseys will be thrown out throughout the game. Every Friday throughout the season will include a different player’s shirt as part of the always popular Free-T-Shirt Fridays.

Souvenir Saturdays are back (excluding August 10th) with a Premium Giveaway for the first 500 fans through the gate on those nights. This year’s slate of giveaways includes the following items: Magnet Schedules (May 11th), Cooler Bags (May 25th), Baseballs (June 8th), AG-Themed Baseball Caps (June 22nd), Slider Bobbleheads (July 6th), Explorers Replica Jerseys (July 20th) and Team Card Sets (August 31st)

Sundays include the return of Military Sundays, featuring Buy-1-get-1-FREE tickets for all Military personnel every Sunday game. Other Sunday highlights include our Mother’s Day Celebration (May 12th), Little League Day (May 12th), Faith and Family Day (June 23rd), Pirates & Princesses Day (July 7th) and Fan Appreciation Day (September 1st).

The Explorers will light up the skies three times in 2024 with Siouxland’s Best Fireworks Shows scheduled for July 3rd, July 4th and August 10th.

The X’s are excited to once again host numerous nights designed to support our community, including special nights with the following themes: Blood Center Night (May 24th), Strike Out Cancer Night (June 8th), AG Night (June 22nd), Celebrate Reading Nights (July 16th & August 1st), Local Heroes Night (August 9th), Teacher Appreciation Night (August 10th) and All-Abilities Night (August 14th).

While many of the fan favorites return in 2024, new promotions this season include: Kid’s Eat Free Mondays, Taco Tuesdays and Ice Cream Sundays. Bark in the Park will now be every Wednesday night as fans are encouraged to bring their favorite four-legged friends with them to the ballpark. Also new this season is “Score Some Cash Nights” (May 24th and July 19th) in which every time the X’s score a run, 1 lucky fan will receive $100 in cash! Rounding out the 2024 Regular Season will be our Fan Appreciation Day (September 1st) as well as a special 1:05pm Labor Day start on Monday, September 2nd.

Individual game tickets for the 2024 campaign go on sale Friday, March 29 at xsbaseball.com, in person at the Lewis & Clark Box Office or over the phone at 712-277-9467. The Explorers are set to open their 31st season in the Siouxland at home Friday night, May 10th at 7:05 p.m. against the Kansas City Monarchs.