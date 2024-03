NEEDTOBREATHE TO PERFORM AT HARD ROCK’S BATTERY PARK

SIOUX CITY’S HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO HAS ANNOUNCED THE FIRST ACT IN THEIR SUMMER OUTDOOR CONCERT SERIES IN BATTERY PARK.

THE GRAMMY NOMINATED AMERICAN ROCK BAND, NEEDTOBREATHE WILL PERFORM ON THURSDAY, JUNE 27TH.

THEY’VE PLACED FIVE NUMBER ONE ALBUMS ACROSS THE BILLBOARD CHART SPECTRUM, FROM ROCK AND ALTERNATIVE.

THEY’VE RACKED UP TWO BILLION CAREER STREAMS AND SCORED MULTI-PLATINUM CHART TOPPING HITS.

TICKETS GO ON SALE THIS FRIDAY AND MAY BE PURCHASED ONLINE AT http://WWW.HARDROCKCASINOSIOUXCITY.COM OR IN-PERSON AT THE ROCK SHOP.

ALL EVENTS IN BATTERY PARK ARE OPEN TO ALL AGES.