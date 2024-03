NEBRASKA TO SEND HELP BACK TO TEXAS BORDER

GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN IS ORDERING A SECOND DEPLOYMENT OF THE NEBRASKA NATIONAL GUARD AND NEBRASKA STATE PATROL TO THE U.S. BORDER WITH MEXICO.

A TOTAL OF 35 GUARD MEMBERS AND 10 STATE TROOPERS WILL DEPLOY TO TEXAS TO HELP ASSIST WITH BORDER SECURITY.

PILLEN SAYS HE IS EXTREMELY GRATEFUL TO THE SOLDIERS, AIRMEN, AND STATE TROOPERS WHO VOLUNTEERED FOR THIS IMPORTANT MISSION.

HE SAYS THEIR SKILLS WILL HELP STEM THE TIDE OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION AND KEEP DEADLY DRUGS OFF OUR STREETS.

THE NEBRASKA NATIONAL GUARD MEMBERS WILL DEPLOY IN EARLY APRIL FOR 90 DAYS, WHILE 10 STATE TROOPERS WILL DEPLOY TO THE EL PASO AREA FOR TWO WEEKS IN MID-APRIL.

File photo