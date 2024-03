MOCK TORNADO DRILL WILL SOUND ON IOWA WEATHER RADIOS WEDNESDAY

SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK IS UNDERWAY IN IOWA, HIGHLIGHTING THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING AWARE OF, AND PREPARED FOR SEVERE WEATHER.

WEDNESDAY YOUR WEATHER RADIO WILL SOUND STARTING AT 10 A.M. FOR THE ANNUAL STATEWIDE TORNADO DRILL.

THAT WILL BE DURING THE WEEKLY NOAA WEATHER RADIO TEST THAT SOUNDS WEATHER ALERT TONES AND THIS TIME WILL INCLUDE MOCK WATCH AND WARNING ALERTS.

IT IS ALSO AN IDEAL TIME TO REVIEW YOUR FAMILY’S EMERGENCY PLAN, CHECK THE CONTENTS OF YOUR EMERGENCY KIT, AND SIGN UP TO RECEIVE ALERTS TO STAY WEATHER AWARE.