CITY POLICE HOPE TO START USING NEW LICENSE PLATE READING CAMERAS

SIOUX CITY POLICE HOPE TO SOON HAVE CAMERAS THEY CAN DEPLOY TO READ LICENSE PLATES OF PASSING VEHICLES ALONG BUSY STREETS AND HIGHWAYS IN THE CITY.

CAPTAIN RYAN BERTRAND SAYS THE CAMERAS ARE NOT FOR ISSUING TICKETS FOR TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS, BUT WILL HELP AUTHORITIES FIND VEHICLES WHOSE DRIVERS ARE WANTED FOR COMMITTING CRIMES:

HE SAYS SOUTH SIOUX CITY IS USING 39 OF THOSE CAMERAS WITH GREAT SUCCESS:

THE CAMERAS WOULD BE ACTIVE 24/7 AND COST AROUND $3000 EACH.

BERTRAND SAYS POLICE ARE SEEKING A GRANT TO PAY FOR THE INITIAL PURCHASE, BUT THE CITY WOULD HAVE TO PICK UP THE COST AFTER THAT:

MAYOR BOB SCOTT QUESTIONED BERTRAND ON THE TOTAL COST OF THE CAMERAS:

WOODBURY COUNTY IS JOINING SIOUX CITY POLICE IN THE APPLICATION FOR THE GRANT.