CITY LEADERS EXPECT BOAT MARINA TO BE OPEN

CITY LEADERS SAY THEY EXPECT THE SIOUX CITY MARINA AND JOLLY’S ON THE RIVER WILL BE OPEN FOR THE UPCOMING 2024 SUMMER BOATING SEASON.

HEGG COMPANIES, WHICH OPERATES THE MARINA, JOLLY’S AND THE HILTON GARDEN INN ON THE CITY’S RIVERFRONT, SENT NOTICE LAST FRIDAY THAT THEY WERE NOT OPENING THE MARINA AND BAR THIS SUMMER BECAUSE OF LOW WATER LEVELS OF THE MISSOURI RIVER AND EXCESSIVE SILT BUILD UP MAKING ACCESS TO THE MARINA UNTENABLE.

CITY MANAGER BOB PADMORE TELLS KSCJ NEWS THAT THE CITY DISAGREES WITH THAT DECISION AND EXPECTS THEM TO OPEN UNDER AN EXISTING LEASE AGREEMENT:

PADMORE SAYS DISCUSSIONS ON THE MATTER HAVE STARTED BETWEEN THE CITY AND HEGG COMPANIES:

THE CITY MANAGER SAYS THE SILT BUILD UP CLAIMED BY THE MARINA OPERATORS IS ONE OF THE ISSUES BEING DISCUSSED:

PADMORE SAYS THE CITY WANTS THE MARINA READY AND OPEN FOR THE BOATING SEASON:

DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN THE TWO SIDES ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE.