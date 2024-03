THE PRICE IS RIGHT TO RETURN TO THE ORPHEUM STAGE

ONE OF THE MOST POPULAR GAME SHOWS ON TV IS RETURNING TO SIOUX CITY’S ORPHEUM THEATRE STAGE LATER THIS YEAR.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE INTERACTIVE STAGE SHOW WILL TAKE PLACE ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13TH.

LOCAL RESIDENTS WILL HAVE A CHANCE TO BE A PART OF THE ACTION AND WIN INCREDIBLE PRIZES.

RANDOMLY SELECTED CONTESTANTS WILL PLAY FAVORITE GAMES LIKE PLINKO, CLIFFHANGERS, THE BIG WHEEL AND THE FABULOUS SHOWCASE.

THE SHOW FEATURES AN ARRAY OF PRIZES, FROM APPLIANCES AND ELECTRONICS TO DREAM VACATIONS AND A BRAND-NEW CAR.

TICKETS GO ON SALE THIS FRIDAY, MARCH 29TH AT 10:00 AM. ONLINE AT ORPHEUMLIVE.COM OR BY VISITING THE PRIMEBANK BOX OFFICE IN THE EVENTS CENTER.