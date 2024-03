NORFOLK MAN ARRESTED “UP A TREE”

A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA MAN IS IN JAIL FACING CHARGES AFTER A WEEKEND INCIDENT THAT ENDED WITH THE SUSPECT BEING FOUND UP A TREE.

THE INCIDENT STARTED SHORTLY AFTER 9 P.M. FRIDAY WHEN NORFOLK POLICE RESPONDED TO A CALL WHERE THE SUSPECT ALLEGEDLY KICKED IN AN APARTMENT DOOR AND INJURED THE RESIDENT OF THE APARTMENT.

WHILE SEARCHING FOR THE SUSPECT, A WITNESS CALLED POLICE AND SAID THEY HAD JUST GIVEN A RIDE TO A STRANGER WHO WAS CLAIMING TO HAVE KICKED DOWN TWO DOORS AND WAS RUNNING FROM THE POLICE.

THE WITNESS LEFT THE MALE NEAR THE 3000 BLOCK OF WEST BENJAMIN AVENUE.

POLICE LOCATED THE SUSPECT 30 FEET UP IN A TREE.

HE REFUSED TO CLIMB DOWN EVEN AFTER BEING PROVIDED A LADDER.

FOUR HOURS LATER, 37-YEAR-OLD JEREMY HEIDERMAN CAME DOWN AND WAS HANDCUFFED, BUT THEN REFUSED TO VOLUNTARILY SIT IN THE POLICE CAR AND THREATENED VIOLENCE TOWARD THE OFFICERS.

HEIDERMAN WAS ARRESTED FOR SECOND-DEGREE ASSAULT, SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER AND RESISTING ARREST.

HE IS BEING HELD IN THE MADISON COUNTY JAIL.