MISSOURI RIVER BOAT CLUB HOPES TO EASE CLOSURE OF CITY MARINA

WITH THE ANNOUNCEMENT LAST FRIDAY THAT THE SIOUX CITY MARINA AND JOLLY’S ON THE RIVER WILL NOT LIKELY BE OPEN FOR THE UPCOMING 2024 SUMMER BOATING SEASON, THE MISSOURI RIVER BOAT CLUB IS ONE OF THE FEW LOCAL VENUES THAT HAVE DOCKS FOR LOCAL BOATERS TO USE.

SPOKESMAN DENNIS BUTLER SAYS AFTER THE NEWS ABOUT THE MARINA SHUTDOWN SPREAD, THE BOAT CLUB RENTED THEIR FEW REMAINING SPACES FOR THE UPCOMING BOATING SEASON;

THAT OPTION WOULD LIKELY COST THE BOATER A COUPLE OF HUNDRED DOLLARS AND THAT SPACE WOULD ALSO BE LIMITED TO A FIRST COME BASIS.

BUTLER SAYS THE BOAT CLUB DOES NOT HAVE AN ISSUE WITH THE RIVER LEVEL OR SILT BUILD UP CLAIMED BY THE MARINA OPERATORS:

BUTLER SAYS THE BOAT CLUB IS LIMITED ON HOW MUCH SPACE THEY HAVE TO EXPAND:

BUTLER SAYS THE BOAT CLUB WILL TRY AND HELP AS MANY BOATERS AS POSSIBLE IF THE MARINA DOESN’T OPEN THIS YEAR:

IT’S NOT KNOWN AT THIS TIME WHAT ACTION THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY MAY TAKE REGARDING THE CLOSURE.