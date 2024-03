HABITAT FOR HUMANITY HOME DEDICATED IN SOUTH SIOUX

A SOUTH SIOUX CITY FAMILY’S DREAM OF OWNING THEIR OWN HOME IS CLOSER TO BECOMING A REALITY WITH THE DEDICATION OF THE HOUSE THROUGH SIOUXLAND HABITAT FOR HUMANITY ON MONDAY.

SHAYLA BECKER, SIOUXLAND HABITAT’S EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, SAYS CONSTRUCTION IS COMPLETE, AND THE HOUSE IS READY TO OFFICIALLY BECOME HOME TO AHMED SAID HAJJI AND ZEYNABA BALA AND THEIR CHILDREN:

BECKER SAYS AHMED AND ZEYNABA HAD TO COMPLETE 400 HOURS OF “SWEAT EQUITY” HOURS AND PROVIDE A SMALL DOWN PAYMENT ON THE HOUSE:

HIS EQUITY HOURS WERE A LITTLE DIFFERENT BECAUSE OF A PARTNERSHIP WITH THE CITY OF SOUTH SIOUX:

THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE HELD A RIBBON CUTTING AS PART OF THE DEDICATION.

IT’S THE SECOND HABITAT HOUSE COMPLETED IN THE MISSOURI VIEW LANE NEIGHBORHOOD.