CHALLENGE FILED AGAINST TWO NW IOWA GOP HOUSE CANDIDATES

A STATE PANEL WILL MEET TUESDAY TO REVIEW CHALLENGES TO THE NOMINATING DOCUMENTS SUBMITTED BY TWO CANDIDATES RUNNING IN THE SAME NORTHWEST IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

CHALLENGE OC…SOQ. :38

CANDIDATES FOR THE IOWA HOUSE MUST SUBMIT PETITIONS WITH THE SIGNATURES OF AT LEAST 50 ELIGIBLE VOTERS IN THE DISTRICT.

RECENTLY, THE THREE-MEMBER STATE OBJECTION PANEL HAS REVIEWED CHALLENGES RELATED TO THE NAMES AND ADDRESSES OF PEOPLE WHO’VE SIGNED PETITIONS AS WELL AS WHETHER A POTENTIAL CANDIDATE’S NAME AND THE OFFICE THEY WERE SEEKING WAS LISTED ON EACH PAGE OF PETITION SIGNATURES.

IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE, ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD — BOTH REPUBLICANS — AND DEMOCRAT ROB SAND, THE STATE AUDITOR, ARE THE THREE MEMBERS OF THE STATE OBJECTION PANEL THAT WILL MEET AT 10 A.M. TO REVIEW THE CHALLENGES TO THE G-O-P CANDIDATES IN HOUSE DISTRICT 13.

NO DEMOCRAT FILED TO RUN IN THE DISTRICT.

………………..