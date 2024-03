NEBRASKA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE WAS TWO-POINT-FIVE PERCENT IN FEBRUARY – THE SAME AS IT’S BEEN FOR THE PAST SIX MONTHS.

THE STATE HAS THE FIFTH LOWEST RATE IN THE U-S.

NORTH DAKOTA CURRENTLY HAS THE LOWEST UNEMPLOYMENT RATE AT ONE-POINT-NINE.

LAST WEEK, IOWA’S RATE WAS REPORTED TO BE TWO-POINT-NINE PERCENT.

ON AVERAGE, THE NATIONAL RATE IS THREE-POINT-NINE PERCENT.