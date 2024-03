METROS WIN DIVISION 2 HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY NATIONAL TITLE

THE SIOUX CITY METROS ARE THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONS IN DIVISION TWO HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY.

THE METROS SWEPT THROUGH THE CHIPOTLE HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION TWO NATIONAL TOURNAMENT IN PENNSYLVANIA, WINNING THE TITLE SUNDAY BY DEFEATING THE EAST ISLIP CHIEFS OF NEW YORK 5-2.

COACH JESSE MONELL’S METROS WERE A HIGH SCORING TEAM AT NATIONALS, WINNING ONE GAME OVER WHEELING WEST VIRGINIA BY A 17-1 MARGIN.

THE METROS WERE 6-0 AT NATIONALS.

THEY LAST WON A NATIONAL TITLE IN 2018 AT THE USA HOCKEY HIGH SCHOOL NATIONAL TOURNAMENT IN PLYMOUTH, MINNESOTA.

