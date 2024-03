FINAL 4 SET FOR NAIA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

DORDT UNIVERSSITY OF SOUX CENTER IS THE ONLY NUMBER ONE SEED REMAINING IN THE NAIA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT HERE IN SIOUX CITY AFTER DEFEATING BRIAR CLIFF SATURDAY NIGHT 65-62 BEFORE A CAPACITY CROWD IN THE FLEET FARM ARENA.

DORDT WILL MATCHUP TONIGHT (MONDAY) AT 8PM IN THE SEMIFINALS AGAINST CUMBERLAND OF KENTUCKY WHO BEAT NUMBER ONE SEED CAMPBELLSVILLE OF KENTCKY IN THEIR BRACKET 88-77.

PROVIDENCE OF MONTANA DEFEATED TOP SEEDED MARIAN, INDIANA 78-68 HANDING MARIAN THEIR 2ND LOSS OF THE YEAR.

THAT SETS UP AN INSTATE RIVALRY MATCHUP AGAINST CARROLL, MONTANA, WHO KNOCKED OFF DAKOTA STATE 71-56 IN THE 6 PM GAME.

RACHELLE SAYERS COACHES THE CARROLL, FIGHTING SAINTS FROM HELENA:

SAYERS EARLIER IN THE TOURNEY TALKED ABOUT THE CAITLIN CLARK EFFECT ON WOMEN’S BASKETBALL THIS YEAR, AND SAYS HER TEAM HAS A LOT OF SUPPORT BACK HOME:

SHE ALSO SPOKE ABOUT HER SENIORS, PLAYING IN THEIR FINAL SEASON WHERE EVERY GAME IN THE TOURNEY IS POTENTIALLY THEIR LAST TIME TOGETHER:

THE TWO MONTANA TEAMS SPLIT FOUR GAMES THIS PAST SEASON WITH PROVIDENCE DEFATING CARROLL TO WIN THE CONFERENCE TITLE.

DORDT IS THE ONLY NUMBER 1 SEED ADVANCING TO THE SEMIFINALS, WHILE THE LOWEST SEED REMAINING IS NUMBER 3.

DORDT IS ALSO THE ONLY ONE OF THE FOUR TEAMS LEFT TO PREVIOUSLY ADVANCE TO THE NAIA SEMIFINALS.