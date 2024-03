SUSPECT CHARGED IN THREAT AGAINST NORFOLK HIGH SCHOOL

A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA MAN IS IN JAIL AFTER HE WAS ARRESTED FRIDAY MORNING FOR ALLEGEDLY MAKING A THREAT AGAINST NORFOLK HIGH SCHOOL.

NORFOLK POLICE WERE CONTACTED BY THE SCHOOL SHORTLY AFTER 8 A.M.AND WERE TOLD A MESSAGE WAS LEFT ON AN ANSWERING MACHINE AT THE HIGH SCHOOL INDICATING THAT THERE WAS AN EXPLOSIVE DEVICE IN THE SCHOOL.

NORFOLK POLICE RESPONDED AND FOUND NO SUCH DEVICE.

THE CALLER’S PHONE NUMBER WAS IDENTIFIED.

OFFICERS WENT TO HIS RESIDENCE AND AT 8:42 A.M. ARRESTED 37-YEAR-OLD COLBY NAPIER, WHO WAS CHARGED WITH THREATENING THE USE OF AN EXPLOSIVE DEVICE.

HE WAS TAKEN TO THE NORFOLK CITY JAIL AND WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO THE MADSION COUNTY JAIL