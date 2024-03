THE OPERATORS OF THE SIOUX CITY MARINA AND JOLLY’S ON THE RIVER SAY THEY WILL NOT BE OPEN IN THE UPCOMING 2024 SUMMER BOATING SEASON.

IN A POST ON THE MARINA’S FACEBOOK PAGE, THEY SAY THE REASON IS BECAUSE OF LOW WATER LEVELS IN THE MISSOURI RIVER.

THEY SAY THEY ARE SORRY FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE THIS MAY CAUSE TO BOATING PLANS.

Facebook photo