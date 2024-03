SIOUX CITY MARINA WON’T OPEN THIS SUMMER (Update)

LAST FRIDAY THE OPERATORS OF THE SIOUX CITY MARINA AND JOLLY’S ON THE RIVER POSTED ONLINE THAT THEY WILL NOT BE OPEN FOR THE UPCOMING 2024 SUMMER BOATING SEASON.

THEY ALSO SENT AN EMAIL TO THEIR BOATING CUSTOMERS STATING THAT THE CLOSURE IS DUE TO CONTINUED LOW WATER LEVELS OF THE MISSOURI RIVER AND EXCESSIVE SILT BUILD UP MAKING ACCESS TO THE MARINA UNTENABLE.

THE EMAIL STATES THAT THEY ARE WORKING WITH THE CITY ON NEXT ACTIONS BUT AS FOR NOW THE OPENING OF THE MARINA & JOLLY’S ON THE RIVER IS SUPSENDED INDEFINITELY.

Facebook photo