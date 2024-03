PUBLIC MUSEUM SHOWCASES 4TH GRADE HISTORY PROJECTS

MODELS AND POSTERS OF LOCAL HISTORIC LANDMARKS, PEOPLE, AND EVENTS CREATED BY 86 FOURTH-GRADE STUDENTS ARE CURRENTLY ON DISPLAY AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

EDUCATION DIRECTOR THERESA WEAVER SAYS IT’S TIME FOR THE 33RD ANNUAL SIOUX CITY HISTORY PROJECTS EXHIBIT:

:15

WEAVER SAYS 891 STUDENTS FROM THOSE 14 SCHOOLS MADE PROJECTS ABOUT SIOUX CITY’S PAST.

;17

THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO VOTE FOR THEIR FAVORITE HISTORY PROJECT IN THE VISITORS’ CHOICE AWARD CATEGORY.

THE EXHIBIT WILL BE ON DISPLAY THROUGH MAY 11TH, WHEN STUDENTS WILL BE HONORED AT A RECEPTION AND AWARDS CEREMONY.