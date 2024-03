LEGALIZING CANNABIS IN SO. DAKOTA MAY RETURN TO THE BALLOT

SUPPORTERS OF LEGAL CANNABIS IN SOUTH DAKOTA ARE HOPING A THIRD TRY WILL BE THE FINAL ONE.

THE GROUP ‘SOUTH DAKOTANS FOR BETTER MARIJUANA LAWS’ IS RUNNING ANOTHER PETITION CAMPAIGN ACROSS THE STATE TO ONCE AGAIN PUT THE ISSUE OF RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA ON THE BALLOT FOR VOTERS TO DECIDE.

AMENDMENT A TO LEGALIZE RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA PASSED BY MORE THAN 30-THOUSAND VOTES ON THE BALLOT DURING THE 2020 ELECTION BUT WAS OVERTURNED ON A TECHNICALITY.

THE MEASURE WAS ON THE BALLOT AGAIN IN 2022, BUT RESULTS WENT THE OPPOSITE DIRECTION AS IT LOST BY ALMOST 20-THOUSAND VOTES.

VOLUNTEERS ACROSS THE STATE WILL BE HOSTING DRIVE THRU PETITION SIGNING EVENTS AT SIX LOCATIONS THIS WEEKEND LISTED ON THE GROUP’S WEBSITE.