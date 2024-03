JEREMY TAYLOR WON’T SEEK NEW TERM AS COUNTY SUPERVISOR

JEREMY TAYLOR WILL NOT SEEK REELECTION TO THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS.

TAYLOR TOLD KSCJ NEWS HE WILL FINISH HIS CURRENT TERM:

JT4 OC…….LAST TEN YEARS. :10

TAYLOR IS ALSO EMPLOYED AS A TEACHER IN THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT AND SERVES IN THE NATIONAL GUARD.

HE SAYS HE WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR WHAT IS GOING ON IN COUNTY GOVERNMENT AFTER HIS TERM EXPIRES:

JT5 OC……..REALLY HELP OUT. :12

TAYLOR IN PARTICULAR WANTS TO SEE A RESOLUTION TO THE ISSUES AND DELAYS FACING THE OPENING OF THE COUNTY’S NEW LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER

JT6 OC…YEARS TO COME. :29

TAYLOR’S WIFE KIM IS SCHEDULED TO BE SENTENCED IN FEDERAL COURT ON APRIL 1ST ON OVER 50 COUNTS OF ELECTION FRAUD IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

LAST NOVEMBER SHE WAS CONVICTED BY A FEDERAL JURY OF 26 COUNTS OF PROVIDING FALSE INFORMATION IN REGISTERING AND VOTING, 23 COUNTS OF FRAUDULENT VOTING AND 3 COUNTS OF FRAUDULENT REGISTRATION RELATING TO ELECTIONS IN 2020 WHEN JEREMY TAYLOR RAN FOR CONGRESS AND LATER FOR WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR.