SPRING CLEANING MAY BRING HOUSEHOLD DANGERS

THIS IS POISON PREVENTION WEEK, AND AS THOUGHTS TURN TO SPRING CLEANING, LINDA KALIN, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE IOWA POISON CONTROL CENTER HERE IN SIOUX CITY, SAYS CERTAIN TYPES OF POISONINGS ARE MORE LIKELY TO OCCUR THIS TIME OF THE YEAR.

MOST PEOPLE UNDERSTAND THE POTENTIAL THREATS CAUSED BY CHEMICALS LIKE PESTICIDES AND HERBICIDES, BUT THERE ARE QUITE A FEW OTHER CHEMICALS THAT ARE EQUALLY DANGEROUS IN OUR HOMES:

POISON1 OC……”MUCH AT ALL” :15

WHILE SPRING CLEANING, KALIN SAYS TAKE CARE -NOT- TO MIX CERTAIN CHEMICALS — ESPECIALLY THINGS LIKE BLEACH WITH AMMONIA, ACIDS, OR OTHER CLEANERS, OR A VERY HARMFUL LIQUID OR VAPOR COULD RESULT.

IF YOU HAVE AN EMERGENCY, OR JUST A QUESTION, THE POISON CENTER IS ON DUTY AROUND THE CLOCK:

POISON2 OC……. SIX YEARS OF AGE” :14

THE IOWA POISON CONTROL CENTER’S PHONE NUMBER IS 1-800-222-1222.