NAIA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNEY BEGINS

THE 2024 NAIA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT IS UNDERWAY IN SIOUX CITY WITH 16 TEAMS COMPETING FOR THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP.

THE FIRST GAME HAS THE JAMESTOWN JIMMIES OF NORTH DAKOTA AND THE GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE PLAYING THE MARIAN, INDIANA KNIGHTS AT 1 P.M.

EVENTS CENTER GENERAL MANAGER NICK PALMIOTTI IS EXPECTING GOOD ATTENDANCE FOR THE TOURNEY:

NAIA7 OC……WORLD CLASS BASKETBALL. :09

ON FRIDAY NIGHT, DORDT UNIVERSITY PLAYS MAYVILLE STATE AT 6PM FOLLOWED BY THE BRIAR CLIFF CHARGERS TAKING ON INDIANA TECH AT 8PM.

TOURNAMENT CO-DIRECTOR COREY WESTRA SAYS THE NAIA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL ALL TIME LEADING SCORER WILL BE IN SIOUX CITY BOTH FRIDAY AND SATURDAY:

NAIA8 OC….3961 POINTS. :22

GRACE WILL BE HONORED IN A PRESENTATION AT FRIDAY NIGHT’S GAMES BY THE NAIA PRESIDENT.

