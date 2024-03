MORE HIGHWAY 20 ROAD CONSTRUCTION IS COMING SOON

THERE’S ANOTHER ROAD CONSTRUCTION PROJECT THAT WILL SOON BE STARTING ON HIGHWAY 20 BETWEEN MOVILLE AND LAWTON.

BEGINNING ON MONDAY, APRIL 1ST, CREWS WILL WORK ON PATCHING, MILLING, AND RESURFACING U.S. 20 FROM EAST OF MOVILLE TO LAWTON.

THE IOWA D-O-T CONSTRUCTION OFFICE IN SIOUX CITY SAYS DRIVERS WILL BE SHIFTED ONTO THE LANE WHERE WORK IS NOT TAKING PLACE IN THE WORK ZONE.

THE PROJECT WILL TAKE MUCH OF THE SPRING AND SUMMER TO FINISH, AND HAS A COMPLETION DATE OF FRIDAY, AUGUST 30TH.

