IOWA’S JOBLESS RATE SHOWS SLIGHT DROP

THE NUMBERS FROM FEBRUARY SHOW A SLIGHT DROP IN THE STATE’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE.

THAT’S ACCORDING TO IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT SPOKESMAN JESSE DOUGHERTY:

JOBRATE1 OC……..THEY WERE UNEMPLOYED” :09

THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE IN THE LABOR FORCE DID DROP AROUND 39-HUNDRED FOR FEBRUARY.

JOBRATE2 OC…..AND FEBRUARY” :12

EMPLOYERS REPORTED 11-THOUSAND NEW JOBS IN FEBRUARY.

JOBRATE3 OC……..OTHER AREAS” :16

13-HUNDRED WORKERS WERE RECENTLY LAYED OFF AT THE TYSON PLANT IN PERRY.

DOUGHERTY SAYS THE IMPACT OF THOSE LAYOFFS WON’T BE KNOWN FOR AWHILE AS THEY ARE SET FOR JUNE. HE SAYS THE PERRY LAYOFFS AND OTHERS ARE A CONCERN, BUT HE SAYS THEY ARE NOT BELIEVED TO BE A NEGATIVE OVERALL INDICATOR.

THE U-S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE INCREASED TO THREE-POINT-NINE PERCENT (3.9%) IN FEBRUARY.