IOWA COUNTY CANDIDATES FACE FRIDAY FILING DEADLINE

FRIDAY IS THE FINAL DAY FOR CANDIDATES IN IOWA TO FILE FOR COUNTY POLITICAL OFFICE POSITIONS FOR THE JUNE PRIMARY.

IN WOODBURY COUNTY, THREE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS POSITIONS ARE ON THE BALLOT.

REPUBLICAN KENT CARPER AND DEMOCRAT JOHN HERRIG HAVE FILED FOR THE DISTRICT ONE SEAT CURRENTLY HELD BY REPUBLICAN KEITH RADIG.

REPUBLICAN MARK NELSON HAS FILED FOR THE DISTRICT THREE SEAT HE CURRENTLY HOLDS.AND WILL BE CHALLENGED BY FELLOW REPUBLICAN WILLARD MCNAUGHTON IN THE PRIMARY.

NO DEMOCRAT HAS FILED YET.

REPUBLICAN DONALD DIETRICH AND DEMOCRAT LINCOLN RYAN ARE SEEKING THE DISTRICT FIVE SEAT HELD BY REPUBLICAN JEREMY TAYLOR.

TAYLOR HAD NOT FILED TO SEEK RE-ELECTION AS OF THURSDAY.

THERES A CONTESTED CHALLENGE FOR THE REPUBLICAN NOMINATION FOR COUNTY AUDITOR WHERE CURRENT COUNTY SUPERVISOR KEITH RADIG IS RUNNING AGAINST DEPUTY AUDITOR MICHELLE SKAFF.

INCUMBENT DEMOCRAT PAT GILL IS UNOPPOSED IN HIS PARTY.

WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF CHAD SHEEHAN IS UNCHALLENGED BY EITHER PARTY AS HE SEEKS ANOTHER TERM IN OFFICE.

FIVE P.M. FRIDAY IS THE DEADLINE TO FILE.