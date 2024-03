IOWA ATTY GENERAL ALSO RULES SC POLICE SHOOTING WAS JUSTIFIED

THE IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE HAS CONCLUDED THAT THE JANUARY 8TH FATAL SHOOTING OF SALVADOR PEREZ-GARCIA BY SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS WAS LEGALLY JUSTIFIED.

THE ATTORNEY GENERAL’S CONCLUSION WAS BASED ON A REVIEW AND INVESTIGATION BY THE IOWA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION.

THAT FOLLOWS A SIMILAR CONCLUSION EARLIER THIS MONTH BY WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY JAMES LOOMIS.

THE INVESTIGATIONS FOUND THAT THE 55-YEAR-OLD PEREZ-GARCIA OF SIOUX CITY DELIBERATELY RAMMED TWO PATROL CARS WITH HIS PICKUP AND THEN ATTACKED OFFICERS WHILE BRANDISHING A WEAPON ON A STEEL CHAIN.

AFTER HE REFUSED REPEATED COMMANDS TO DROP HIS WEAPON, THE TWO OFFICERS OPENED FIRE, AND FATALLY SHOT PEREZ-GARCIA.

PEREZ-GARCIA WORE MAKESHIFT BODY ARMOR DURING THE INCIDENT AND HAD ALSO THROWN FROM HIS TRUCK PAPERS ON WHICH HE HAD WRITTEN IN SPANISH THAT “POLICE ARE CORRUPT.”

THE INVESTIGATION CONCLUDED THOSE FACTS, ALONG WITH PEREZ-GARCIA’S EARLIER ATTEMPTS TO DRAW LAW-ENFORCEMENT’S ATTENTION AND HUNT FOR OFFICERS AT THE POLICE DEPARTMENT, CONFIRMED THAT PEREZ-GARCIA POSED A DELIBERATE AND IMMEDIATE THREAT TO THE LIVES OF THE OFFICERS AND EVERYONE IN THE SURROUNDING AREA.