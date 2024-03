SUMMIT FOR NONPROFITS PLANNED FOR SIOUXLAND

THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY FOUNDATION IS LAUNCHING THE FIRST-EVER NONPROFIT SUMMIT AIMED AT PROVIDING COMPREHENSIVE EDUCATION AND RESOURCES TO LOCAL NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS.

SPOKESPERSON BROOKE MCBRIDE SAYS THIS IS NEEDED TO HELP FOSTER COLLABORATION AND MUTUAL SUPPORT AMONG THE SIOUXLAND ORGANIZATIONS:

MCBRIDE SAYS THERE ARE SEVERAL KEY TOPICS THE SUMMIT WILL FOCUS ON:

A LOT OF PLANNING IS GOING INTO THE EVENT, WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE NEXT MARCH 13TH AT THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY MARRIOTT.

ELIZABETH MCCORMICK, A RETIRED BLACKHAWK PILOT WILL KEYNOTE, AND SEVERAL OTHER SPEAKERS ARE PLANNED FOR THE SUMMIT..