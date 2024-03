RICKETTS BLASTS EPA ELECTRIC VEHICLE MANDATE

SENATOR PETE RICKETTS OF NEBRASKA IS AMONG SEVERAL REPUBLICANS OBJECTING TO THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY’S RULE THAT WAS JUST FINALIZED FOR LIGHT-DUTY AND MEDIUM-DUTY VEHICLE EMISSION STANDARDS.

THAT RULE REQUIRES 67% OF NEW LIGHT-DUTY VEHICLES AND 46% OF MEDIUM-DUTY VEHICLES TO BE ELECTRIC POWERED BY 2032.

RICKETTS1 OC…FOR CONSUMERS. :19

RICKETTS SAYS MANY AMERICANS WILL NOT BE ABLE TO AFFORD AN ELECTRIC POWERED VEHICLE:

RICKETTS2 OC…..OUT OF REACH. ;25

HE SAYS THE NEW MANDATE IS ESSENTIALLY BANNING INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINES.

RICKETTS ALSO SAYS THE ELECTRIC CARS DO NOT FUNCTION WELL IN THE COLDER PARTS OF THE COUNTRY:

RICKETTS3 OC…..TOOL I HAVE. ;18

RICKETTS AND FELLOW REPUBLICAN DAN SULLIVAN OF ALASKA, BOTH SERVE ON THE SENATE COMMITTEE ON ENVIRONMENT AND PUBLIC WORKS.

RICKETTS4 OC…..HAVE AN ANSWER. :16

RICKETTS AND SULLIVAN WILL BE INTRODUCING CONGRESSIONAL REVIEW ACT LEGISLATION TO OVERTURN PRESIDENT BIDEN’S EV MANDATE.