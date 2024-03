NAIA ATHLETES TEAM UP WITH SPECIAL OLYMPIANS

ONE OF THE FUN EVENTS OF SIOUX CITY HOSTING THE NAIA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP EACH YEAR IS WHEN THE TEAMS TAKE TO THE COURT WITH LOCAL SPECIAL OLYMPIANS FOR A FEW GAMES AND ACTIVITES.

THERE WERE PLENTY OF SMILES AND FUN ACTIVITIES RANGING FROM SHOOTING HOOPS TO PLAYING PICKLEBALL AND CORNHOLE WHEN THE TEAMS AND LOCAL OLYMPIANS GOT TOGETHER WEDNESDAY MORNING ON THE FLEET FARM ARENA COURT.

RYLEE ROSENQUIST IS A SOPHOMORE GUARD WITH DAKOTA WESLEYAN WHO PREPPED AT DAKOTA VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL:

NAIA OLY1 OC………HAVE FUN. :15

HER COACH, JASON CHRISTENSEN, SAYS HIS TEAM HAS BEEN VERY INVOLVED IN SPECIAL OLYMPICS BACK IN MITCHELL, SOUTH DAKOTA, AND IS ACTUALLY MISSING A SIMILAR EVENT THERE BECAUSE OF QUALIFYING FOR THE NATIONAL TOURNAMENT:

NAIA OLY3 OC…..TO MY HEART. :22

BRIA WASMUND IS A FRESHMAN GUARD FROM SIBLEY WHO WILL SUIT UP FOR DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY.

SHE WAS ENJOYING HER FIRST EXPERIENCE AT THE NATIONAL TOURNAMENT:

NAIA OLY2 OC……PRETTY COOL. :07

RACHELLE SAYERS COACHES THE CARROLL, MONTANA FIGHTING SAINTS FROM HELENA, MONTANA.

THEY ARE ALSO VERY INVOLVED IN SPECIAL OLYMPICS:

NAIA OLY4 OC………REALLY SPECIAL. :21

THE FIRST GAME THURSDAY HAS THE JAMESTOWN JIMMIES OF NORTH DAKOTA AND THE GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE PLAYING THE MARIAN, INDIANA KNIGHTS AT 1 P.M.