HARTLEY TEEN DIES IN ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT

A HARTLEY, IOWA TEENAGER HAS DIED IN A ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN O’BRIEN COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE 16-YEAR-OLD MALE DRIVER WAS EAST BOUND ON 300TH STREET WHEN HIS VEHICLE LEFT THE ROADWAY AND STRUCK A CREEK EMBANKMENT AROUND 8:30 WEDNESDAY MORNING..

THE DRIVER WAS NOT WEARING A SEAT BELT AND SUFFERED A FATAL INJURY.

HIS IDENTITY HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.