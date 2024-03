THREE PEOPLE ARE SAFE AFTER ESCAPING FROM A HOUSE FIRE IN ALCESTER, SOUTH DAKOTA SUNDAY NIGHT.

A NEIGHBOR IS BEING PRAISED AS A HERO FOR ALERTING THE RESIDENTS INSIDE THE HOME WHO WERE STILL UNAWARE OF THE BLAZE.

ALL THREE WERE ALL ABLE TO EVACUATE THE HOME SAFELY WITH NO INJURIES.

UNION COUNTY FIREFIGHTERS WORKED INTO EARLY MONDAY MORNING TO EXTINGUISH THE FIRE.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION WITH THE HELP OF THE SOUTH DAKOTA STATE FIRE MARSHAL.