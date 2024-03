SIOUX CITY IS READY FOR NAIA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNEY

THE 16 TEAMS REMAINING IN THE 2024 NAIA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT HAVE GATHERED IN SIOUX CITY TO COMPETE FOR THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP.

TOURNAMENT CO-DIRECTOR COREY WESTRA SAYS IT’S SIOUX CITY’S 27TH YEAR TO HOST THE EVENT:

FIVE OF THE FINAL 16 TEAMS ARE WELL KNOWN TO LOCAL BASKETBALL FANS:

PLAY BEGINS THURSDAY STARTING AT 1PM WITH AN EARLIER START FRIDAY AT 11 A.M. WHEN A THOUSAND LOCAL SCHOOL CHILDREN ARE EXPECTED TO ATTEND.

FRIDAY NIGHT DORDT PLAYS AT 6PM FOLLOWED BY BRIAR CLIFF AT 8PM, SO A LARGE CROWD IS EXPECTED.

THE FINAL EIGHT TEAMS PLAY SATURDAY, THE FINAL FOUR ON MONDAY, AND THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP TAKES PLACE TUESDAY ON THE FLEET FARM ARENA FLOOR IN THE DOWNTOWN EVENTS CENTER.