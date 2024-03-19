Preview 2024 NAIA Women’s Basketball Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –[SCHEDULE | CHAMPIONSHIP PROGRAM | BRACKET] The 43rd Annual NAIA Women’s Basketball Championship, presented by Sterling and Bomgaars, will tip off for the 26th time in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday, March 21, at 1 p.m. CT. The single-elimination championship runs through March 26 at the Tyson Events Center.

The round of 16 will start with No. 1 Marian (Ind.) competing in the 1:00 p.m. CT game on Thursday afternoon, squaring off against No. 12 Jamestown (N.D.) in the Naismith Quadrant.

Marian was rated No. 6 at its lowest point early in the season and was most recently rated No. 1 in the final regular season Coaches’ Top 25 Rating. The Knights ride a win streak of 30 games into the final site with only one blemish on their record, which came at the hands of Concordia (Neb.) in November. If both Marian (ind.) and Concordia (Neb.) win their respective round of 16 games, they could meet again in the quarterfinals.

No. 12 Jamestown (N.D.) has the makings of a Cinderella story. With wins over Nos. 4 and 5 in the Naismith Quadrant, the Jimmies are the only 12 seed to advance to the final site.

The first 14 games of the national championship, including the round of 16, quarterfinals, and semifinals, will be video-streamed live on the NAIA Network (CLICK HERE), the NAIA’s official video-streaming platform powered by Presto Sports. The championship final will air on ESPN3. A championship pass for all 14 games on the NAIA Network is $34.95, while a day pass is $9.95.

The Tyson Event Center is a clear bag facility. The Tyson Events Center seeks to create a safe and secure venue on event and non-event days. For more information on what is acceptable CLICK HERE

Championship Nuggets