HO-CHUNK DEVELOPMENT RECEIVES $2 MILLION MACKENZIE SCOTT GRANT

THE HO-CHUNK COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION HAS BEEN AWARDED TWO MILLION DOLLARS THROUGH MACKENZIE SCOTT’S YIELD GIVING GRANTS.

SCOTT HAS BEEN GIVING MONEY TO ORGANIZATIONS WORKING WITH PEOPLE AND IN PLACES EXPERIENCING THE GREATEST NEED IN THE UNITED STATES.

HO-CHUNK COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION SERVES THE WINNEBAGO TRIBAL COMMUNITY, ENHANCING ECONOMIC, EDUCATIONAL, AND SOCIAL OPPORTUNITIES FOR TRIBAL MEMBERS IN THURSTON COUNTY, NEBRASKA.

LAST MARCH SCOTT’S YIELD GIVING LAUNCHED AN OPEN CALL FOR COMMUNITY-LED, COMMUNITY-FOCUSED

ORGANIZATIONS TO APPLY.

THE OPEN CALL RECEIVED 6,353 APPLICATIONS AND INITIALLY PLANNED FOR 250 AWARDS.